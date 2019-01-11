‘Billions’ Season 4 Trailer: Best of Enemies Unite for Vengeance

0

Showtime has released the first Billions Season 4 trailer, offering a first look at the new season of the addictive drama series. Fans of the show will recall that Season 3 left the characters in various precarious positions. At the start of Season 4, it appears sworn enemies Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) are striking up an alliance of sorts. Their common motive? Vengeance. Axelrod wants to strike back at Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) for leaving him, while Chuck wants to be in the State Attorney General’s office, squaring off directly with former protégé Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore).

Billions isn’t necessarily on the level of Mad Men or Breaking Bad when it comes to prestige television, but there’s something about the show that’s unmistakably alluring. Having a great cast doesn’t hurt, and Dillon has become the breakout start of the show since joining the series a couple seasons ago. Somehow, someway the writers have kept things fresh and engaging despite burning through the main story arc in the second season, and there’s no indication from this trailer that they’re slowing down anytime soon.

Check out the Billions Season 4 trailer below. The series returns on Showtime on Sunday, March 17th at 8pm ET/PT.

Here’s the official synopsis for Billions Season 4: