‘Billions’ Season 4 Trailer: Best of Enemies Unite for Vengeance

Showtime has released the first Billions Season 4 trailer, offering a first look at the new season of the addictive drama series. Fans of the show will recall that Season 3 left the characters in various precarious positions. At the start of Season 4, it appears sworn enemies Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) are striking up an alliance of sorts. Their common motive? Vengeance. Axelrod wants to strike back at Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) for leaving him, while Chuck wants to be in the State Attorney General’s office, squaring off directly with former protégé Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore).
Billions isn’t necessarily on the level of Mad Men or Breaking Bad when it comes to prestige television, but there’s something about the show that’s unmistakably alluring. Having a great cast doesn’t hurt, and Dillon has become the breakout start of the show since joining the series a couple seasons ago. Somehow, someway the writers have kept things fresh and engaging despite burning through the main story arc in the second season, and there’s no indication from this trailer that they’re slowing down anytime soon.
Check out the Billions Season 4 trailer below. The series returns on Showtime on Sunday, March 17th at 8pm ET/PT.
Here’s the official synopsis for Billions Season 4:
When everyone is out for revenge, no one is safe. This is never more true than in season four of BILLIONS. Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti), former enemies, and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown). Ambition and betrayal have long been at the heart of BILLIONS, and this season all the characters find out exactly how high a price they’ll have to pay to satisfy those needs. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn and Malin Akerman, along with new guest stars Samantha Mathis, Kevin Pollak, Jade Eshete and Nina Arianda.