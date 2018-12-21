‘Bird Box’: Susanne Bier Discusses Directing a Blindfold Cast

0

-

Bird Box is due out on Netflix on December 21st and the movie certainly has an intriguing high concept at its core that’ll grab some attention. The story involves an attack of sorts on the human population by creatures that, if you see them, you’ll be driven to take your own life. It’s a truly mind-bending scenario that’ll have your head spinning when considering how you’d fair in such a situation, but one of the big draws for director Susanne Bier wasn’t necessarily the apocalyptic scenario but rather how the story is actually an unusual portrayal of motherhood.

I recently got the chance to sit down with Bier and she walked me through joining the project, the importance of making things feel as real as possible for her actors on set, how she decided when to depict moments from the blindfolded perspective, and more. You can hear about it all in the video interview at the top of this article. And, in case you missed it, click here for my conversation with Bird Box stats Sandra Bullock and Trevante Rhodes.

In case you missed it, here’s the most recent trailer for Bird Box:

The film also stars Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, Colson Baker, BD Wong, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich. Here’s the official synopsis for Bird Box: