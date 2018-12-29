‘Bird Box’ Spoiler Review: The Highs and Lows of Netflix’s Twisty Thriller

0

Netflix’s latest big-budget thriller is all the rage this holiday season. The memes are roaring, the hashtags are trending and the viewers are raving; Bird Box is the streaming giant’s latest bonafide sensation. Wisely debuted in the thick of the holiday season, Bird Box wracked up more than 45 million views within a week, according to Netflix, and if you’re one of the folks who settled in for a scare over the break, then you’re probably eager to dig into the film, spoilers and all!

Bird Box stars Sandra Bullock as Malorie, a woman who has to navigate a post-apocalyptic world overrun by creatures who compel anyone who sees them to take their own life. Directed by Susanne Bier (The Night Manager), the film packs in a killer ensemble cast including Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Lil Rel Howery, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Machine Gun Kelly, Sarah Paulson and Jacki Weaver.

On a special episode of Collider’s horror podcast The Witching Hour, Haleigh Foutch and Perri Nemiroff offer their thoughts on Bird Box, from their favorite moments to the parts that strained credulity. They hit the highs and lows in the film, our favorite performances, discuss if the flashback structure drained the tension, and what we thought of the ending. Watch in the video or listen in the podcast link below.

