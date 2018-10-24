‘Bird Box’ Trailer: Sandra Bullock Leads Creepy Netflix Apocalyptic Thriller

0

Netflix has released the first Bird Box trailer for the upcoming original film, and this movie looks like quite the disturbing thriller. Based on the novel of the same name by author Josh Malerman, the film is led by Sandra Bullock and takes place in a world where a mysterious force decimates the Earth’s population. It appears as though the film is set in multiple time periods, as events during/right after “the event” show Bullock’s character as pregnant, while events that look like they take place in a more apocalyptic setting find Bullock mothering two young children.

The film was scripted by Arrival writer Eric Heisserer and directed by Suzanne Bier, who most recently helmed every episode of the AMC miniseries The Night Manager. The craft is impressive, as is the supporting cast, and while a knee-jerk reaction may be to say this looks pretty similar to John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place, it’s worth noting that this project has been around for years—back in 2013, It director Andy Muscietti was in talks to direct.

But more than that, this is a Netflix original movie starring Sandra Bullock, an Academy Award winning actress and one of the most in-demand performers working today. So this is simply further proof that Netflix is ponying up the big bucks to attract A-list talent for their own original content.

Check out the Bird Box trailer below. The film also stars Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, Colson Baker, BD Wong, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich. Bird Box will be available on Netflix and in select theaters on December 21st.