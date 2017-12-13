Exclusive: ‘Birdboy: The Forgotten Children’ Clip Hints at the Darkness That Lies Within

0

It’s my pleasure to share with you today an exclusive Birdboy: The Forgotten Children clip. The upcoming animated release from GKIDS captures the dark coming-of-age tale laid out in the pages of Alberto Vázquez‘s “Psiconautas” comic and brings the story to life in a visually striking way. Vázquez co-directed this 2015 award-winning film alongside co-writer/co-director Pedro Rivero, and now GKIDS is bringing it Stateside for a big-screen release.

The feature-length film follows up on the 2011 animated short Birdboy from the writing/directing duo and centers on a group of friends attempting to find a better life after a disaster ruins the world as they know it. At the same time, it’s a story of isolation as the title character struggles against his own personal demons and real-world complications. A coming-of-age tale, a story of the loss of innocence and the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Birdboy: The Forgotten Children is not to be missed. And you can get a taste of what the film is about in this exclusive clip!

Check out our exclusive Birdboy: The Forgotten Children clip below ahead of the GKIDS’ release on December 15th:

And here’s the official synopsis for Birdboy: The Forgotten Children: