Movie Talk: DC Movie ‘Birds of Prey’ Will Be Rated R

by      October 31, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, John Rocha and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:

  • In an interview with Deadline, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan revealed that the character of Cassandra Cain will be in the movie and that it will have an R-rating.
  • Tom Cruise reveals in a new interview for an upcoming issue of Empire that Christopher McQuarrie will now be working on the script for Top Gun: Maverick.
  • Warner Bros. released a first Isn’t It Romantic trailer featuring Rebel Wilson being trapped in a real life romantic comedy.
