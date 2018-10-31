Movie Talk: DC Movie ‘Birds of Prey’ Will Be Rated R

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, John Rocha and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:
- In an interview with Deadline, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan revealed that the character of Cassandra Cain will be in the movie and that it will have an R-rating.
- Tom Cruise reveals in a new interview for an upcoming issue of Empire that Christopher McQuarrie will now be working on the script for Top Gun: Maverick.
- Warner Bros. released a first Isn’t It Romantic trailer featuring Rebel Wilson being trapped in a real life romantic comedy.
- Variety reports that Eddie Redmayne is in early talks to star in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.