4 New ‘Birds of Prey’ Posters Tease Tomorrow’s Trailer Reveal

From Joker to The Batman to The Trench, Warner Bros. and DC Films are cooking up a lot of exciting DC-verse movies at the moment, but my most anticipated might just be Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Miss Harley Quinn. Yes, it’s a mouthful, but everything we’ve seen from the film so far just feels so very on-brand for the beloved, batty antihero, who’s long overdue for her own standalone feature film. And wouldn’t you know it, today brings four new Birds of Prey posters (teasing tomorrow’s trailer debut) that are absolutely brimming with color, craziness, and all the hallmarks of Harley Quinn’s personality.

Suicide Squad scene-stealer Margot Robbie returns as Harley for the new spinoff, which sees her on a new adventure alongside Jurnee Smollett-Bell‘s Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead‘s Helena Bertinelli, aka Huntress, Ella Jay Basco‘s Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez‘s Gotham City detective Renee Montoya, Chris Messina‘s baddie Victor Zsasz, and Ewan McGregor as the villainous Black Mask. Plot details are still slim for the film, but hopefully, tomorrow’s trailer debut will finally give us some details.

Most of all, I can’t wait to see how they’re costuming Harley in this one. Since her introduction in BTAS, Harley has been an icon of self-reinvention and self-empowerment through style, and considering this is being billed as her “Fantabulous Emancipation,” I’m hoping to see her in some real next-level break-up looks. Just from the looks of the posters below, there’s a real Spice Girls by way of the looney bin aesthetic that looks like the Harley Quinn movie I’ve always wanted to see. Check out the posters below, and swing back tomorrow for a first look at the trailer.

