First ‘Birds of Prey’ Poster Puts Mayhem and a Colorful Cast Front and Center

Birds of a feather flock together in Warner Bros. first poster for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Birds of Prey marks Margot Robbie‘s second outing as popular DC Comics antihero Harley Quinn following her performance in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Birds of Prey is the second DC/Warner Bros. movie to have a female director at the helm with Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs, According to My Mother).

The poster for Birds of Prey is maybe one of the best we’ve seen all year. Putting an emphasis on being as colorful as it is kooky, we get to behold the glory of Harley Quinn’s big dome while the rest of the Birds of Prey cast have been turned into birds floating around her head. It immediately recalls those old cartoons where a character would get knocked out and would be so dizzy birds would fly around their head, which tells me we should be expecting an emphasis on big hijinks in the actual film. Additionally, the phrase “Mind over mayhem” is written on Harley’s neck, further reminding us that Birds of Prey is likely going big as it presents a singular story.

As for those birds on the poster, that would be the very strong supporting cast that’s been pulled together to tell the story of Harley Quinn (who has recently split from her toxic boyfriend Joker) and fellow DC heroes Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya teaming up to save a young girl from a nasty crime lord. Playing the fellow Birds of Prey are Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary), and Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya) while Ewan MacGregor plays crime lord Black Mask, Chris Messina is Victor Zsasz, and Ella Jay Basco is Cassandra Cain, the young girl the Birds of Prey have to save.

Birds of Prey arrives in theaters on February 7, 2020.