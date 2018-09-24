Harley Quinn Spinoff ‘Birds of Prey’ Gets 2020 Release Date

0

It’s a bit hard to keep track of which DC Comics film is real, fake, in development, or possibly starring Tommy Wiseau these days, but when it comes to Birds of Prey, it’s official: the Margot Robbie-led Gotham City tale will premiere February 7, 2020, THR reports. Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) is set to direct the script from Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), with Warner Bros. eyeing an early 2019 start to production.

The studio is hard at work filling out the team of ass-kickers who will fight crime alongside Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Underground) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox)—along with singer/songwriter Janelle Monae, who had a stand-out role in the Oscar-winning Moonlight—are all reportedly in the running to play Black Canary. For Huntress, 10 Cloverfield Lane star Mary Elizabeth-Winstead, The Leftovers‘ Margaret Qualley, and Cristin Milioti, the lead in Black Mirror’s Emmy-winning “U.S.S. Callister, have all tested for the role. Finally, Warner Bros. is reportedly eyeing One Day at a Time star Justina Machado and The Deuce actress Roberta Colindrez for Gotham City detective Renee Montoya.

Filling out the team is the character Cassandra Cain, DC Comics’ fourth Batgirl, who will apparently be 12-years-old in Hodson’s script. The Wrap also reported that Roman Sionis, better known as the skeletal crime lord Black Mask, will be the film’s antagonist.

Back in May, Robbie—who is a producer on the film—described her vision for Birds of Prey as an R-rated ensemble:

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film. She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.

