Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Birds of Prey’ Full Title and Plot Details Revealed

by      November 20, 2018

0

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly and Dennis Tzeng discuss the following:

  • In an interview with Bionic Buzz, Mary Elizabeth Winstead also offered some plot details and revealed the shoot date for Birds of Prey.
  • Deadline reports that Atom Tickets is noting that Aquaman is its top advance ticket seller ever in the first 24 hours even beating Avengers: Infinity War‘s numbers from earlier this year.
  • Warner Bros released a new The LEGO Movie 2 trailer that focuses on fending off the DUPLO invaders.

  • Aviron Pictures released a new trailer for the upcoming thriller Serenity starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

  • Live twitter Questions
aquaman-jason-momoa-costume

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
'The Sopranos' Movie Sets 'Wizard of Lies' Actor as Dickey Moltisanti
Tags

Latest News

Close