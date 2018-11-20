Movie Talk: ‘Birds of Prey’ Full Title and Plot Details Revealed

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly and Dennis Tzeng discuss the following:
- Margot Robbie reveals on her Instagram that the full title of the upcoming Birds of Prey movie will be Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).
- In an interview with Bionic Buzz, Mary Elizabeth Winstead also offered some plot details and revealed the shoot date for Birds of Prey.
- Deadline reports that Atom Tickets is noting that Aquaman is its top advance ticket seller ever in the first 24 hours even beating Avengers: Infinity War‘s numbers from earlier this year.
- Warner Bros released a new The LEGO Movie 2 trailer that focuses on fending off the DUPLO invaders.
Aviron Pictures released a new trailer for the upcoming thriller Serenity starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.
