40 ‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer Images That Prove Harley Quinn & Co. Are Total Badasses

0

Warner Bros. has finally released the first official trailer for the upcoming Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. The feature film is directed by Cathy Yan and stars Margot Robbie as the titular Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz.

I’m not going to hide my love for this Birds of Prey trailer. It’s a glorious, colorful bit of chaos that absolutely succeeds in getting me all kinds of excited to see it when it hits theaters in 2020. Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, now getting over a breakup with Joker by getting bangs, a pet hyena, and teaming up with a badass girl gang — Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee — is so very much a mood I want to live in forever.

But what is incredibly striking about the trailer is the look of this world that’s been created by supervising art director Kasra Farahani and Julien Pougnier as well as cinematographer Matthew Libatique. Equal parts grime and technicolor, there’s so much to focus on within each shot in the Birds of Prey trailer. If anything, this trailer indicates that the movie will be striking a balance between the cartoonish and the realistic, making for a wholly unique viewing experience and a truly original DCEU offering.

Check out all of the exciting new Birds of Prey trailer images below. Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7, 2020. Check out the official trailer below: