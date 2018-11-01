Ewan McGregor Joins ‘Birds of Prey’ as the Villainous Black Mask

0

There’s been a lot of movement on Warner Bros.’ DC flick Birds of Prey over the last month or so. The superhero film, centering on the title team of Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya, will star Margot Robbie reprising her role as Quinn, with franchise newcomers Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Rosie Perez playing the other respective roles. We’ve known since August that DC villain Black Mask would be the film’s antagonist, but now we know that Ewan McGregor will be taking on that part.

The Wrap reports that McGregor will play the Gotham mob boss Roman Sionis, a gangster who dons the descriptive mask as leader of the False Face Society where the fashion statement is a requirement of membership. Few other details are available at the moment, such as just what sort of origin story we’re going to see for Black Mask and just what form his eponymous mask will take.

His origin, a darker inversion of Bruce Wayne’s own transformative tale, has remained more or less the same since his 1985 introduction in the comics (here’s hoping they show him being dropped on his head as an infant and bitten by a raccoon as a child). His mask, however, has variously been: an ebony skull carved from his father’s casket, melted into his face when the villain is badly burned, possessing technology that grants him some form of mind control of others, and was once a metallic, gray mask, totally defeating the purpose of the name. The character and his many stories are bonkers, so this should be fun to see McGregor tackle on screen.

Written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), who is also penning a Batgirl script for Warner Bros., Birds of Prey will also feature Asian superhero Cassandra Cain, who would take on the moniker of Batgirl, Black Bat, and Orphan in her various storylines. We’ll see how all of DC’s heroes and villains get along on the big screen when director Cathy Yan‘s R-rated Birds of Prey arrives February 7, 2020.

