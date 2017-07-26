‘Birth of the Dragon’: Exclusive Clip Puts Bruce Lee’s Martial Arts Skills on Display

0

We’re pleased to bring you this exclusive clip from the upcoming martial arts movie, The Birth of the Dragon. Part biopic, part dramatization, this film takes inspiration from a legendary and controversial fight between the late Bruce Lee (Philip Ng) and kung fu master Wong Jack Man (Xia Yu). The fight in question never appeared on the movie screen and was seen by only a relative few since the stakes were not for money or awards, but for honor. The Birth of the Dragon seeks to tell the tale of this epic match that occurred behind close doors and was just the beginning of the story for the silver screen legend that Lee became.

Our exclusive clip from The Birth of the Dragon, which is a new cut of the film that previously screened during TIFF 2016, features another of Lee’s fights. However, this one is a little more scripted and appears to come from a movie within the movie, which is just a part of the film’s look at Lee’s early career. It’s an extended look at one of the sequences teased in the recently released trailer and offers a great sampling of the movie overall.

George Nolfi directs from a script by Stephen J. Rivele and Christopher Wilkinson. Billy Magnussen, Jin Xing, Jingjing Qu, and Simon Yin also star, with Martial Arts Supervisor Corey Yuen overseeing the all-important fight sequences. Look for Birth of the Dragon in theaters on August 25th.

Check out our exclusive clip from the film below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Birth of the Dragon: