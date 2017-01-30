Watch: Jason Ritter, Jamie King, and Director Marianna Palka Talk ‘Bitch’ at Sundance

0

One of the many movies to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was writer-director Marianna Palka’s Bitch – which is unlike any movie you’ve seen before. Here’s how Sundance describes the film:

Jill (Marianna Palka), a lonely, distraught housewife with four unruly children, paces on her dining room table with a belt around her neck, contemplating a desperate end to her wretchedness. Her husband, Bill (Jason Ritter), focused on his identity as breadwinner and an affair with a lusty co-worker (Jamie King), is as oblivious to Jill’s growing terror that she will do something destructive as he is to the panic at his unraveling company. Meanwhile, dogs bark and howl through the night, as one persistent mutt continually stalks the family’s yard. When Jill’s psyche finally breaks, she takes on a vicious new canine persona.

Shortly before the world premiere, I sat down with Jason Ritter, Jamie King, and Marianna Palka to talk about their original movie. They revealed where the idea came from, more about their characters, why the film is important, and when they learned they got into Sundance. You can also watch them play a game I called “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee,” which asks tough questions like drink of choice, how long can you go without looking at your phone, what’s the last TV show you’ve watched that you want to recommend, what do you collect, favorite websites, and a lot more.

Finally, a huge thank you to everyone at Plexus, The Future Party and editor Jonathan Mathew for helping to make these interviews happen.