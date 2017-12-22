Bitcoin Explained by ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

0

If you’ve been following the news, you’ve probably read a bit about bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that’s fleecing suckers left and right. Although the currency may seem tempting as a way to get rich quick, it’s also incredibly confusing, based on nothing, backed up by nothing, and risky in a way that makes gambling on the stock market look sane by comparison. And yet if someone asks you, “What is bitcoin?” even that can be a little confusing.

Thankfully, Late Night with Seth Meyers is here with a sketch to help explain bitcoin, how to get it, and why it’s downright insane. The sketch also highlights the comedic gifts of writer Amber Ruffin who has become one of the best parts of Meyers’ already terrific show. I love her reactions to “Margaret” in this sketch and pointing out that bicoin is literally insane and sounds like the most obvious scam ever. If you’re thinking, “Everything is terrible, I might as well invest my life savings into fake online coins,” please watch this sketch first and learn what you’re getting yourself into.

I’m sure some bitcoin defenders will jump in and say that it’s actually very simple and that untraceable money has its benefits (and if you’re a super-sketchy person, I’m sure that it does!), but I’m glad that this sketch is able to get to the heart of how ridiculous this entire enterprise is. I’m not saying that cryptocurrency will never take off, but the current state of bitcoin should be a gigantic red flag to anyone who thinks about investing in such a risky endeavor. If you’re seriously thinking about investing, remember that low-risk, low-reward investments like index funds are a much safer and, in the long term, profitable way to make money. If something sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

Check out the Late Night with Seth Meyers video below explaining bitcoin.