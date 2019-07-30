‘Black Adam’ Producer Hiram Garcia Reveals Just When the ‘Shazam!’ Follow-up Will Film

0

While in Hawaii for the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw junket, our own Steven Weintraub had a chance to sit down with Seven Bucks Productions president Hiram Garcia about the banner’s upcoming slate of films. There’s a highly anticipated jungle-set sequel coming this year, but it’s the next 18 months that are going to be even bigger for the producing partner of one Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. There’s a mega-movie production for Netflix early on and a can’t-miss DC Comics superhero flick that everyone’s been waiting for since at least the success of Shazam!

In the video below, Garcia talks about their production company’s projects in late 2019 and throughout 2020, which include Jumanji: The Next Level, followed by the start of production for Red Notice in January. Rawson Thurber is confirmed to direct. Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot will be joining Johnson in the cast of the “big, comedy/action heist-thriller that is globe-trotting.” Later in 2020, if all things go according to plan, they’ll start in on Black Adam.

Here’s what Garcia said about Black Adam, in case you missed it:

“The success of Shazam! was awesome for us and it was important for us to launch that, get that out into the world and begin crafting this universe. It’s a big thing for us to create this universe, this DC section of the universe, with characters we have planned to bring into it, headlined by Shazam and Black Adam … “Jaume Collet-Serra, he just closed his deal, which we’re very excited about, and the plan is to begin filming that end of next year.”

