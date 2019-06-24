‘Black & Blue’ Trailer Sees Naomie Harris as a Rookie on the Run from Corrupt Cops

0

I never thought I’d see a trailer that reminded me of Training Day, John Wick, and RoboCop all at the same time, but Screen Gems’ Black & Blue has managed to do just that. And that’s not a bad thing! The story centers on a rookie cop who discovers that her corrupt partners (Training Day) are covering up a murder, doubly so when they attempt to kill her (RoboCop) when she catches the evidence on her body-cam. Now forced to go on the run from her new partners and seek help from reluctant members of the community, she’ll find herself the target of a citywide manhunt when a bounty is put on her head. (And there’s your John Wick, excommunicado.)

If you think I just gave away 90% of the plot, I did, but I also gave you like 50% of this trailer. There’s a lot here. If you’re at all interested in the premise and want to see this solid cast act out an intense actioner, I’d just skip the trailer altogether and see the movie this fall. But if you want to see a full version of the movie condensed down to roughly three minutes, by all means, give it a watch.

Directed by Deon Taylor (The Intruder) and starring Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo, Reid Scott, Mike Colter, Nafessa Williams, and James Moses Black, Black & Blue opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, October 25th.

Watch the first trailer for Sony/Screen Gem’s Black & Blue below:

