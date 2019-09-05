‘Black Christmas’ Trailer: Imogen Poots and Her Sorority Sisters Take on a Killer

0

Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures have released the official trailer for Black Christmas. It’s worth noting right up front that the trailer for this second remake of the 1974 horror film reveals a lot about the story. Like, to the point of potentially spoiling the ending. I’m sure there are still some twists left to ensure audiences are surprised but if you really loathe spoilers, just watch the first half of the trailer.

That said, this new take on Black Christmas looks like a hell of a lot of fun. Imogen Poots stars as one of a group of girls in the Mu Kappa Epsilon sorority who have opted to stay on campus for their senior year Christmas break rather than go home. Turns out, that’s a dicier option than braving boring family get-togethers after one of the girls, Helena, goes missing on the night of a big Christmas party. As Poots’ character tries to figure out where Helena is, all of the classic horror moments fall into place: unhelpful campus security guards can’t offer answers, mysterious phone calls are received, other Mu Kappa Epsilon girls get taken out — the horror! The mystery! Of course, the MKE girls aren’t going to just hang out and wait for the masked killer to take them out (it’s 2019, dudes; screw this “damsel in distress” business), so they hop into action to take this killer out. And if this, combined with Helena getting offed by an icicle, isn’t enough to sell you on what looks like an admittedly crafty remake (spoilers or not), then I don’t know what to tell you.

Black Christmas was directed by Sophia Takal (V/H/S, Always Shine), who also co-wrote it with former LA Weekly journalist-turned-screenwriter April Wolfe. The remake stars Poots and Cary Elwes. In addition to Poots and Elwes, Black Christmas stars Brittany O’Grady (Star), Aleyse Shannon (Charmed), Lily Donoghue (Grey’s Anatomy), Ben Black (Roman Empire), and Caleb Eberhart (The Post).

Black Christmas arrives in theaters on December 13, 2019. Check out the official trailer below: