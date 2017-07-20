‘Black Lightning': New Footage Electrifies Comic-Con Preview Night

0

While it wasn’t a screening of the full pilot presentation that was filmed earlier this year, Warner Bros. ran a preview of their upcoming superhero drama Black Lightning during Preview Night of the Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Slightly different from the trailer shown during the Upfronts in May, and clocking in at only around 90 seconds, this updated Black Lightning promo focused more on the superhero life that Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) left behind — and illustrates even more of the reasons why he put it in his past, until increasingly dangerous trouble in his city gives him the call to justice once more. The Comic-Con sizzle reel focused more on superheroic visual effects and imagery, though the focus on the Pierce family is still firmly featured. The newer trailer, which has not yet been released online, also reveals a bit about the types of villains that will be seen in the show, who lead Pierce to “return and light up the darkness once more,” as the trailer narrates referring to Black Lightning’s return.

Although it is entering a very crowded field (being the fifth DC superhero show on The CW with an emphasis on family), focusing specifically on not just a black superhero but the notion of an older superhero returning to the fold should give Black Lightning a unique voice. Credit is also due to director Salim Akil, who at least in the sizzle reel gives the series a look not seen in the other Greg Berlanti-produced series.

More details about Black Lightning should become available on Saturday when Warner Bros Television presents a panel for the show with Executive Producers Salim & Mara Brock Akil and stars Cress Williams, Christine Adams, Nafessa Williams, and China Anne McClain. The show will premiere at midseason on The CW network.

Here’s the new official synopsis for Black Lightning: