‘Black Lightning’: The CW’s Latest Superhero Suits Up in First-Look Image

Boy, this all happened fast! Back in February, we learned that Greg Berlanti‘s Black Lightning series was moving from FOX to join Berlanti’s other DC heroes on The CW, shortly after former Hart of Dixie star Cress Williams landed the role, and with production already underway today brings the first official look at Williams suited up and he is 100% on brand for The CW’s DCTV aesthetic. The new Black Lightning costume is designed by Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Iron Man costume designer Laura Jean Shannon.

“I knew way too much about the world as a young boy growing up in Richmond, California,” said writer Salim Akil in the press release. “I was no stranger to violence, death, hopelessness or the feeling that no one cared about what was happening in my life. Comics were a great way for me to escape. I was about 13 when Black Lightning was created, and finally there was a Black Super Hero that gave a damn about our neighborhood and our lives.”

“Resurrecting him at a time in our society when a sense of hope is lacking…Black Lightning will be that hope,” he added. “And in updating the suit, it will signal to a new generation that it’s time to harness and release our power, and become our own Super Heroes.”

Check out the full first image below: