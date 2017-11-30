First ‘Black Lightning’ Images Reveal the CW’s Newest Superhero

0

I cannot tell you how excited I am for Black Lightning, for many reasons. One, it’s the first DC TV show to focus on a black superhero, but he’s also not 20 years old. Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a dad and a school principal, and he hung up his suit a long time ago for the benefit of his family. But now his community needs him to be a vigilante again because of the rise of gang called The One Hundred, and that will be a really interesting struggle to see. Plus, it seems like his day job actually matters (unlike some of the other CW superheroes). It’s something that The CW has not tried before, but it could be great.

The network has now released the first episodic images from the show, but without any other details yet (other than the synopsis we’ve seen for awhile). Still, the new photos give us a better look at the suit (which I love), as well as a glimpse at some of the other characters, not to mention Jefferson’s role as a principal.

The series, which comes from Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil, premieres Tuesday, January 16th. Check out the new images below: