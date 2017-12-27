New ‘Black Lightning’ Trailer Makes Crime-Fighting a Family Affair

0

The CW has released a new trailer for its 2018 debut superhero series Black Lightning and it’s easily my favorite so far. This series features a Black lead with Cress Williams‘ Jefferson Pierce, a.k.a. Black Lightning, something The CW has yet to do in the live-action department. It also centers on a socially conscious hero with hometown values, something Arrow could have embraced early on but opted to go in another direction. As this new trailer shows, Black Lightning also focuses heavily on family, something The Flash has done well, but with the title character as the patriarch rather than the coming-of-age hero. And as much fun as the bonkers DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is, Black Lightning looks to be much more grounded (and it offers itself up for many, many more puns). Make no mistake, this is a different kind of superhero series.

Also starring Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, and Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil‘s Black Lightning premieres Tuesday, January 16th on The CW.

Check out the new trailer for Black Lightning below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The CW’s Black Lightning:

Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.

And for more of our coverage on Black Lightning, check out these recent write-ups below: