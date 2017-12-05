New ‘Black Lightning’ Trailer Reveals the Hero’s Origins

0

The CW’s superhero series may be enjoying their midseason finales this week before gearing up for their 2018 return, but the new year will also be bringing a new superhero to the network: Black Lightning. Audiences were made aware of that fact during the recent “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event, but today a new trailer digs deeper into the title hero’s origin story.

From Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil comes Black Lightning, the first live-action appearance for the DC Comics character. Cress Williams plays Jefferson Pierce, the title hero’s alter ego, a high school principal / retired superhero who has the ability to harness and control electricity. But when a dangerous gang starts to gain influence in his town, Pierce once again takes on the mantle of Black Lightning to protect the streets. This new trailer teases a bit of his background and sets up just about everything you need to know about the hero’s origins.

Also starring Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, and Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Black Lightning premieres Tuesday, January 16th.

Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.

