New ‘Black Lightning’ Trailer Teases a Whole Family of Superheroes

One of my most highly anticipated shows of 2018 is Black Lightning. The CW sent the first two episodes for press to see, but since they weren’t for review I can’t comment on them officially yet. But what I can say is that, yes, you should be hyped. The show is not like the series of the Arrow-verse in almost any way, except for the fact that they all happen to focus on superheroes.

We’ve seen a few teasers for the show already, and most have shown Jefferson Pierce’s (Cress Williams) crimefighting to be a family affair. In this latest trailer, we see a little more of his daughters, who seem to be starting to uncover their own superpowers. But as the trailer also makes clear, it’s far from a simple issue.

Also starring Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, and Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil‘s series premieres Tuesday, January 16th on The CW.

Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Lightning:

Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.

