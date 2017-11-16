‘Black Lightning’ Premiere Date Revealed Alongside ‘Arrow’-verse Midseason Returns

0

With all of the allegations behind-the-scenes in the Arrow-verse right now, it’s nice to look forward to a brand-new superhero series that’s removed from the fray. The Atlanta-based production Black Lightning is set to premiere Tuesday, January 16, following The Flash (Legends of Tomorrow will return on a new night and time in February). Black Lightning comes from Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil (with Salim showrunning), and stars Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce, a super-powered dad and charter school principal who hung up his cape (so to speak) over a decade ago, given the toll it was taking on his family life. But with crime and corruption spreading in his community, it’s time for him to take up his vigilante persona again — whether he wants to or not.

As for other mid-season shows, the series premiere date for new series Life Sentence, and returning series The 100, The Orginals, and iZombie will be announced later, per The CW. Check out the full schedule of January premieres below:

MONDAY, JANUARY 1

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (Encore)

9:00-10:00 PM VALOR (New Episode)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

8:00-9:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encore)

MONDAY, JANUARY 15

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM VALOR (New Episode)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM DYNASTY (New Episode)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERNATURAL (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM ARROW (New Episode)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

8:00-9:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM JANE THE VIRGIN (New Episode)