‘Black Lightning’: New Images & Trailer Suggest Some Family Drama Is Heating Up

0

Hopefully you’re all caught up on Black Lightning, because The CW’s newest superhero series is really heating up. Salim and Mara Brock Akil‘s TV adaptation of the DC Comics character and his stories is tackling all kinds of things, from family drama and relationship issues, to gang violence and a community in peril, to a super-suited superhero and his nightly adventures taking down the bad guys. We’re only a few episodes into the show, but it’s done a bang-up job of balancing the comic book side of things with the grounded, realistic drama so far. A new trailer has arrived to get you caught up on everything if you need a refresher.

But if you are caught up, new images from the upcoming episode, “And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light” suggest that the Pierce Family has some major issues to work out. I’m wondering just how long it will be before the patriarch’s superheroic nightlife comes to light, especially with Anissa (Nafessa Williams) coming into her own as a street-toughened crime-fighter. Like father, like daughter, but who will be the one to break the news to Jefferson and Lynn’s children? We may find out sooner than we think!

Check out the trailer for a catch-up, followed by new images from next week’s episode: