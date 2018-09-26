First ‘Black Lightning’ Season 2 Images Prove the Fight for Freeland Is Far from Over

0

One of the most radical things Black Lightning did in its Season 1 finale was not kill off its main villain Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III). Though many other lesser villains left this mortal coil, the central struggle between our hero Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and Tobias will remain. It was a really refreshing choice, actually, because it means that the show doesn’t have to reinvent itself around a new villain. There will be other trials, of course, but Tobias is too good of a character to be a one-and-done. So, props to Black Lightning for acknowledging that.

But life for the Pierce family, who are all as involved in this as Jefferson at this point, is not getting easier even after winning their battle against Tobias’ goons in that finale. In the season opener (which has a very long title), “The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies,” there are already new battles to be fought. Per the official press release:

The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies (Ep# 201) — ROBERT TOWNSEND, BILL DUKE AND ANGELA RYE GUEST STAR — Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and his family may have survived Tobias’s (Marvin Jones III) attack, but they’re not out of the woods yet. Concerned for the safety of Garfield’s students, the board considers a motion to shut down the school, forcing Jefferson to go to Napier Frank (guest star Robert Townsend) to sway the vote. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) struggles with her powers and her actions have unforeseen repercussions. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) finds a new way to give back to Freeland. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) continues her quest much to the dismay of Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke). Damon Gupton and James Remar also star. The episode was directed and written by Salim Akil (#201).

In its first season, Black Lightning proved to be one of the CW’s best superhero shows — smart, compelling, with a clear point of view and a dynamic cast that introduced a story we haven’t seen before. It wasn’t just about an aging superhero, or a black superhero, but about the family who not only supports him but fights alongside him. Family is everything in Black Lightning, and it makes for exceptionally good TV.

Black Lightning returns Tuesday, October 9th on The CW