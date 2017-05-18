First Trailer for The CW’s ‘Black Lightning’ Introduces a Crime-Fighting Family of Superheroes

0

As was confirmed in the earlier release of The CW’s upcoming TV schedule, Black Lightning will be making its debut in the midseason. This is the last of the major TV networks releasing their schedules, following Fox, ABC, Turner, and CBS, which also released early looks at new series thanks to a bunch of trailers. Not to be outdone, The CW has also released their own trailers, including the very first incredible look at Black Lightning.

This thing comes out blazing. It’s not afraid to jump straight into shots of a costumed crime-fighter battling bad guys with the help of a super-suit that helps him to control electricity. However, Black Lightning changes up the sub-genre by focusing on a superhero wrestling with the decision to come out of retirement. That’s key to understanding the main character, as played by Cress Williams. There’s also a focus on family here, a staple in CW programming, but what’s interesting is that Jefferson Pierce’s daughters might just have some superpowers of their own. And while Black Lightning is certainly shaping up to be one of my favorite new debuts of the upcoming season, don’t get your hopes up for any Arrow-verse crossovers as this will be its own separate entity.

Check out the first trailer for Black Lightning below:

Here’s the new and improved official synopsis for Black Lightning: