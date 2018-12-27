‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Trailer Reveals the Surprise Netflix Event Arriving Tomorrow

0

It’s not the holiday season without new Black Mirror. Last year, Netflix dropped the fourth season of the trippy sci-fi series on December 29th, just in time for a binge between Christmas and New Year’s. This year Netflix is also dropping new Black Mirror on December 28th, but it’s not a full season. Instead, it’s billed as “a Black Mirror event” and is rumored to be the highly anticipated “choose your own adventure”-style episode.

Indeed, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch trailer teases the story of a young programmer in 1984 who’s working to adapt a famous (and sprawling) fantasy novel into a video game from an infamous author. But as he sets about adapting the game, he faces “a mind-mangling challenge” of his own.

Dunkirk star Fionn Whitehead takes the lead role here and alongside him in the trailer are Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhr, but we really don’t know much more about Bandernsatch. It’s rumored to be directed by David Slade, who helmed the “Metalhead” episode last season as well as various episodes of Hannibal, and indeed the visuals do have a Slade-esque sheen to them. Additionally, /Film reports that Bandersnatch will consist of 312 minutes of total footage, with the actual runtime once folks choose their path hewing closer to 90 minutes.

Netflix is keeping all things Black Mirror under wraps for now, and it doesn’t appear as though the entire fifth season will be dropping this week like they did last year. But if Bandersnatch is indeed a groundbreaking event in which viewers can choose how the story plays out, that’ll keep folks busy for quite a while.

Check out the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch trailer below, and watch the whole event for yourself on Netflix on December 28th.