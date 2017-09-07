‘Black Mirror’ Season 4 Images Preview “USS Callister” and “Arkangel”

0

Though we haven’t been given synopses yet for the upcoming episodes of the Netflix anthology series Black Mirror, we did recently get a trailer alongside episode titles and info on who will be starring in each of Charlie Brooker‘s dystopian stories for Season 4. And now, Netflix has released two images from upcoming episodes “USS Callister” and “Arkangel.”

Here’s what we do know: “USS Callister” is being written by Brooker and William Bridges, and will be directed by Toby Haynes. Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, and Billy Magnussen will star, which is everything I need in my life. Speculation-wise, it already looks better than The Orville (which is a mess). Might it take on some kind of Galaxy Quest-like life? Or will these actors on the show-within-a-show be trapped in these roles forever?

As for “Arkangel,” Brooker is writing with Jodie Foster directing. Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding, and Owen Teague will star in what looks like … I’m not sure exactly, experimenting on children? Altering their minds / DNA somehow? All I can know for certain is that it will be dark! (Even an episode as beautiful as Season 3’s “San Junipero” was heartbreaking at the end — they always are! Don’t be fooled).

The new season debuts on Netflix sometime later this year.