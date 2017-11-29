‘Black Mirror’ Season 4 Trailer for “Black Museum” Presents a Parade of Horrors

0

Apparently Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has so many horrifying ideas that he can no longer contain them to just one per episode. That appears to be the case in the Black Mirror Season 4 trailer for the episode “Black Museum”. Directed by Colm McCarthy (The Girl with All the Gifts), the episode revolves a young woman who visits Rolo Haynes’ Black Museum. Inside, it looks like Brooker is using the opportunity to showcase horrors that may not sustain a full-length episode, but are worth their own scares in little segments. An anthology horror series inside an anthology horror series is certainly ambitious, but he’s earned the benefit of the doubt.

There’s currently no release date on the new season of Black Mirror, but we know it will contain six new episodes. They are:

Crocodile, directed by John Hillcoat (The Road) and starring Andrea Riseborough , Andrew Gower , and Kiran Sonia Sawar .

Arkangel, directed by Jodie Foster (The Beaver) and starring Rosemarie DeWitt, Breanna Harding, and Owen Teague.

Hang the DJ, directed by Tim Van Patten (Boardwalk Empire) and starring Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole, and George Blagden.

USS Callister, directed by Toby Haynes (Sherlock) and starring Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Michaela Coel.

Metalhead, directed by David Slade (Hard Candy) and starring Maxine Peake, Jake Davies, and Clint Dyer.

(Hard Candy) and starring , , and . Black Museum, directed by Colm McCarthy, and starring Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright, and Babs Olusanmokun.

Check out the trailer for “Black Museum” below and in case you missed them, click on the respective links for “Crocodile” and “Arkangel”. Presumably, we’ll get trailers for “USS Callister”, “Hang the DJ”, and “Metalhead” in the days ahead along with hopefully the release date for Season 4.

Also, in case you haven’t seen it, be sure to check out our ranking of every Black Mirror episode so far. We’ll be sure to update the list once the new season airs.