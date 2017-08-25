‘Black Mirror’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals Cast, Titles, and Directors

0

Netflix has dropped the first Black Mirror Season 4 for the highly anticipated new season of the twisty anthology series. But in addition to seeing the first footage, Netflix has unveiled the full cast lists, titles, and directors for each episode, giving us a better idea of what to expect. Netflix picked up the BBC series after its first two seasons, opting to partner with showrunner Charlie Brooker to make even bigger and more shocking episodes. The result was a six-episode third season, which includes the show’s best episode to date, “San Junipero.” Are we in for another heartbreaker in Season 4? There’s no telling, but there’s certainly promise.

While Season 3 featured big movie directors like Joe Wright and Dan Trachtenberg, Season 4 has some big names of its own: Jodie Foster, John Hillcoat (Lawless), and 30 Days of Night filmmaker David Slade, who was also the principal director on Hannibal. There’s also British TV veterans Colm McCarthy (Peaky Blinders) and Toby Haynes (Dr Who), as well as HBO staple Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire).

On the cast side of things, there’s plenty to look forward to from Jesse Plemons, Rosemarie DeWitt, Andrea Riseborough, Jimmi Simpson, and others. This trailer doesn’t reveal too much, but it appears that Plemons’ episode is a twist on Star Trek, which is something I need in my life, and Slade’s episode will be presented in black and white.

Check out the Black Mirror Season 4 trailer below, followed by the full episode titles, cast lists, and credits, and click here to read Aubrey’s ranking of every episode so far. The new season debuts on Netflix sometime later this year.