Trailer for John Hillcoat’s ‘Black Mirror’ Episode “Crocodile” Has Memories of Murder

There are six new episodes of Black Mirror on the way for its fourth season, and this past weekend we got the trailer for Jodie Foster’s episode, “Arkangel”. Now Netflix has released the trailer for “Crocodile”, the episode directed by The Road helmer John Hillcoat, so it’s probably safe to assume we’ll get trailers for “Hang the DJ”, “USS Callister”, “Metalhead”, and “Black Museum” in the days ahead.

As for “Crocodile”, the sci-fi horror series looks like the invention-of-destruction has something to do with a device that deals with memories, so I’m sure that will work out beautifully. The episode stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower, and Kiran Sonia Sawar.

No release date has been announced yet for Black Mirror, and since they’re currently releasing trailers for all six episodes, I suspect we won’t get a date until all six are released. It’s also possible that Netflix could just drop the entire season unannounced and watch the fans scramble and go crazy. The good news, of course, is that with an anthology series, you can kind of watch them at your leisure. I had “San Junipero” on the backburner for a while, but managed to watch it without being spoiled, and I still haven’t seen “Men Against Fire” and “Hated in the Nation” yet. There’s only so much sci-fi horror I can devour in one sitting.

Check out the “Crocodile” trailer below. Hopefully we’ll get the new season of Black Mirror before the end of the year, but it’s possible it might not arrive until early 2018.