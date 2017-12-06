‘Black Mirror’ Season 4: Full Trailer Tries to Imagine a Bright Future

0

After revealing teasers for the individual episodes, Netflix has unveiled the full series trailer for Black Mirror Season 4. The new season consists of six all-new episodes from directors Jodie Foster, Toby Haynes (Doctor Who), John Hillcoat (The Road), David Slade (30 Days of Night), Tim Van Patten (Game of Thrones), and Colm McCarthy (Peaky Blinders).

In addition to this Season 4 trailer, Netflix has finally announced the premiere date: December 29th. That should make for one hell of a bleak post-Christmas binge, but also provides a very convenient hangover cure on January 1st.

Aubrey watched and reviewed the new episodes and unfortunately came away pretty disappointed in her full review, saying the bad episodes outweighed the good. Indeed, there’s not a season of Black Mirror that’s completely fantastic, but the show is also a curious case in that different people seem to have wildly different reactions to the episodes. Though we can all agree “San Junipero” is tops.

Check out the Black Mirror Season 4 trailer below. The new season stars Jesse Plemons, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jimmi Simpson, Cristin Milioti, Aldis Hodge, Maxine Peake, Andrea Riseborough, Letitia Wright and Michaela Coel.