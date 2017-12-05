New ‘Black Mirror’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals the Trek-Inspired “U.S.S. Callister”

0

In the slow march to Black Mirror Season 4 (which Netflix still hasn’t given a premiere date), one of the more anticipated episodes has finally gotten its own trailer. Star Trek‘s influence on the theme of “U.S.S. Callister” is clear, but while the trailer gives us a glimpse of it, we don’t yet have a hint of what severely messed up twist it’s going to have. It looks almost like a Galaxy Quest-ish satire, and those effects are hilariously retro. But somehow, I feel like Jesse Plemons will be at the heart of the eventual sinister reveal, based mostly on his weird vocal tone and the way he’s basking in their praise at the end …

Though we don’t know much about the new season, we do know it will contain six new episodes. They are:

Crocodile, directed by John Hillcoat (The Road) and starring Andrea Riseborough , Andrew Gower , and Kiran Sonia Sawar .

Arkangel, directed by Jodie Foster (The Beaver) and starring Rosemarie DeWitt , Breanna Harding , and Owen Teague .

(The Beaver) and starring , , and . Hang the DJ, directed by Tim Van Patten (Boardwalk Empire) and starring Georgina Campbell , Joe Cole , and George Blagden.

(Boardwalk Empire) and starring , , and USS Callister, directed by Toby Haynes (Sherlock) and starring Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti , Jimmi Simpson , and Michaela Coel .

(Sherlock) and starring Jesse Plemons, , , and . Metalhead, directed by David Slade (Hard Candy) and starring Maxine Peake , Jake Davies , and Clint Dyer .

(Hard Candy) and starring , , and . Black Museum, directed by Colm McCarthy, and starring Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright, and Babs Olusanmokun.

Check out the trailer for “U.S.S. Callister” below, and in case you missed them, here are the trailers for “Black Museum,” “Crocodile,” “Arkangel,” and “Metalhead” — “Hang the DJ” remains the final piece to the puzzle!

Finally, be sure to peruse our ranking of every Black Mirror episode so far, with Aubrey Page’s review of the new season landing tomorrow when the embargo lifts.