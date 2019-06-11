The Witching Hour: ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 & Why Technology Is So Terrifying

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Editor and Horror Lead Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. On this week’s episode, we dig into Black Mirror and the terrors of technology in the 21st Century. First, we give our non-spoiler thoughts on Black Mirror Season 5, then we break down all three episodes, including a brief explainer on what to make of that ‘Smithereens’ ending, and the scariest technology the show has introduced so far.

