NSFW Trailer for Showtime’s Comedy Series ‘Black Monday’ Goes Retro

Showtime has unveiled the official trailer for its new comedy series Black Monday, not coincidentally, on the 31st anniversary of the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street, dubbed “Black Monday.” The comedy takes viewers back to October 19, 1987 to tell the fictional story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling, all of which is teased in the first NSFW trailer.

Created by David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl), who will serve as executive producers and showrunners, Black Monday also boasts Emmy nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Preacher, Superbad, Future Man) as executive producers; they also directed the pilot. The series stars and is executive produced by Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor Don Cheadle and also stars two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy-winner Andrew Rannells (Girls), Regina Hall (Girls Trip), and Paul Scheer (The League). The 10-episode series will premiere on Sunday, January 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the first trailer for Showtime’s new comedy series Black Monday below. If nothing else, Lil Wayne‘s track will have you screaming “Fuck ‘em up, Billions!” while you watch:

A co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, Black Monday guest stars include Yassir Lester (Making History), Horatio Sanz (Glow) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin on Broadway), with recurring guest stars Casey Wilson (Happy Endings), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), and Kurt Braunohler (Bunk). Emmy and two-time Oscar-nominee Bruce Dern (Big Love), Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory), Julie Hagerty (Airplane), Kadeem Hardison (A Different World), Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island), Vanessa Bell Calloway (Shameless), Tim Russ (iCarly) and Jason Michael Snow (The Book of Mormon) have also signed on as guest stars.