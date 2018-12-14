New ‘Black Monday’ Teaser Sees Don Cheadle Chasing Dragons

0

Showtime has released the official poster and a new teaser for its upcoming comedy series Black Monday, a show that takes viewers back to October 19, 1987, a.k.a. Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who “caused it” … until now. It’s the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling. And as this new trailer shows, star Don Cheadle is going to be chasing down a dragon for a least a part of it. The new video isn’t quite as coherent as the first one in explaining what the story is about, but it’s short and sweet and to the point.

The series stars and is executive produced by Emmy-nominee and Golden Globe Award-winner Cheadle and stars two-time Tony Award-nominee and Grammy-winner Andrew Rannells (Girls) and Regina Hall (Girls Trip); Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Paul Scheer (Veep) also stars. The co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television also guest stars Yassir Lester (Making History), Horatio Sanz (Glow) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin on Broadway), with recurring guest stars Casey Wilson (Happy Endings), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), and Kurt Braunohler (Bunk). Emmy and two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern (Big Love), Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory), Julie Hagerty (Airplane), Kadeem Hardison (A Different World), Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island), Vanessa Bell Calloway (Shameless), Tim Russ (iCarly) and Jason Michael Snow (The Book of Mormon) have also signed on as guest stars.

Created by David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl), who serve as executive producers and showrunners. Emmy nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Preacher, Superbad, Future Man) are executive producers and directed the pilot. The 10-episode series will premiere on Sunday, January 20th at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the new teaser for Black Monday below: