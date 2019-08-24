‘Black Panther 2’ Release Date Set for 2022

0

Black Panther 2 is officially happening, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage at D23 earlier today to announce the film’s release date: May 6, 2022. Joining Feige onstage was Black Panther writer/director Ryan Coogler, who is returning to write and direct the sequel.

Feige revealed that Coogler has delivered a treatment for the sequel, but it appears we’ve still got a long way to go until the film rolls cameras. Indeed, Coogler is also currently busy producing Space Jam 2 so this gives him a bit of time, but Black Panther 2 is certainly a priority for Marvel as the first film not only outgrossed Avengers: Infinity War at the box office but scored a trio of Oscar wins along with a Best Picture nomination. Can that success be repeated?

Story details for Black Panther 2 are firmly under wraps, but we can safely assume Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright will return, and one imagines Lupita Nyong’o will be back as well given that she played a major role in the storyline.

On that May 2022 date Black Panther 2 currently has no competition, and it’s being given the same big debut slot that previously housed Marvel’s Avengers movies. Now May isn’t exclusively for Avengers movies—it’s also when Iron Man 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 were released—but it’s a big month normally reserved for major projects.

You can check out a photo of Feige and Coogler announcing Black Panther 2 below, but again this one is still a ways off. With a script not yet completed, the earliest filming might begin would be towards the end of 2020, but more likely a 2021 production start date is being eyed. No matter, Marvel has its hands full in the meantime.

