Movie Talk: ‘Black Panther 2′ Has Ryan Coogler Set to Return as Writer and Director

by      October 11, 2018

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha and Kim Horcher discuss the following:

  • THR is reporting that Ryan Coogler will be writing and directing Black Panther 2 with the production set to start filming in late 2019 or early 2020.
  • THR reports that Scarlett Johansson will be receiving a $15M payday for the solo Black Widow movie.
  • Collider’s Jeff Sneider is exclusively reporting that Sarah Paulson is set to star in Run, a film from the makers of Searching.
  • Universal Pictures released a new Glass trailer that pits Bruce Willis‘s David Dunn against James McAvoy‘s The Beast thanks to Samuel L. Jackson‘s Mr. Glass.
  • Variety reports that Matthew McConaughey is set to star in Guy Ritchie’s Toff Guys that will also feature Kate Beckinsale and Henry Golding.
  • Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions released the first Ben Is Back trailer starring Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges.
