Movie Talk: ‘Black Panther 2′ Has Ryan Coogler Set to Return as Writer and Director

- THR is reporting that Ryan Coogler will be writing and directing Black Panther 2 with the production set to start filming in late 2019 or early 2020.
- THR reports that Scarlett Johansson will be receiving a $15M payday for the solo Black Widow movie.
- Collider’s Jeff Sneider is exclusively reporting that Sarah Paulson is set to star in Run, a film from the makers of Searching.
- Universal Pictures released a new Glass trailer that pits Bruce Willis‘s David Dunn against James McAvoy‘s The Beast thanks to Samuel L. Jackson‘s Mr. Glass.
- Variety reports that Matthew McConaughey is set to star in Guy Ritchie’s Toff Guys that will also feature Kate Beckinsale and Henry Golding.
- Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions released the first Ben Is Back trailer starring Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges.