‘Black Panther 2’: Ryan Coogler Returning to Write and Direct

The biggest problem with the ending of Avengers: Infinity War is we know how franchises work. In Hollywood, there is no problem that cannot be overcome by a necessary sequel. Black Panther is currently the highest grossing domestic title of 2018, and it looks like it will hold on to that record since the only film with a snowball’s chance of dethroning it is Mary Poppins Returns (never underestimate the power of a family movie released around the holidays). Did anyone honestly think that Marvel was like, “No, we’re good. This character’s story is complete. Let’s move on.”

So it should come as little surprise that Black Panther 2 is on and Ryan Coogler is returning to write and direct. THR reports that Coogler is expected to start writing the sequel next year, so it’s possible that Black Panther could get in front of cameras in 2020 for a 2021 release. Sources say they’re hoping to get the film in front of cameras in either late 2019 or early 2020. A two-to-three-year gap between Marvel movies is pretty standard at this point, and audiences will be more than ready for the return of King T’Challa when the sequel comes around.

Why the delay in getting Coogler back? Because he’s got smart agents and managers. THR reports, “Coogler’s camp shook off the peer pressure and took its time in making a deal, which occurred under the radar some time ago.” That’s the same approach Patty Jenkins took with Wonder Woman 1984, which is that when you know you’ve made one of the biggest hits of the year, you don’t take a discount on doing the sequel. Coogler deserves to get paid, and I’m glad he and Marvel were able to make a deal.

In even better news, THR reports that Coogler is still developing Wrong Answer with Michael B. Jordan. Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script for the film, which is based on the organized-cheating scandal in the Atlanta public school system. While I’m excited for Black Panther 2, I hope that Wrong Answer doesn’t stay on the backburner for too long.

No release date has been announced for Black Panther 2, but I think it’s safe to assume we’ll get a slew of Marvel release dates after Avengers 4 arrives.