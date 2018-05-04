Watch: ‘Black Panther’ Behind-the-Scenes Videos Celebrate the Women of Wakanda

0

Ryan Coogler‘s superhero sensation Black Panther got a lot right. Chadwick Boseman is an outstanding hero, Michael B. Jordan easily walked away as the best Marvel Cinematic Universe villain, and the film’s gorgeous, immersive world opened up a new realm of the MCU with a potent dose of real-world commentary to match. There’s a lot to love, but the biggest surprise and highlight from Black Panther turned out to be the Women of Wakanda; Danai Gurira‘s general Okoye, princess/genius/pure walking joy Shuri (Letitia Wright), superspy Nakia (Luptia Nyong’o), Queen Mother Romonda (Angela Bassett), and of course, the Dora Milaje.

With Black Panther arriving on home video next week, Marvel Studios has revealed two new behind-the-scenes featurettes all about the film’s female warriors and leaders. The first video focuses on the warriors and the extensive stunt training it took to bring their various combat styles to life. The second centers on the female-empowered leadership in Wakanda and Bassett’s performance as Romonda. Both are a great reminder of how excited I am to watch this movie again when the Blu-ray drops.

Black Panther will be available digitally on May 8th through Digital HD, 4k Ultra HD, and Movies Anywhere, and it’ll hit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 15th. Check out the new clips below, and for the full breakdown on all th special features, click here.

For more of the latest on Black Panther, click through the links below: