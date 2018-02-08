Movie Talk: Could ‘Black Panther’ Give ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ a Boost at the Box Office?

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha and Mark Reilly answer your Twitter questions which cover the following:
- If Black Panther is able to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, would it be more likely that Avengers: Infinity War will break the all-time record for an opening weekend?
- If you could take a movie franchise and write a sports movie using those characters, what franchise would you use and what sport would it be?
- After the recent box office results for Transformers: The Last Knight, should Paramount cut ties with Michael Bay once and for all?
- The Collider Top 50 Superhero Movie series named Logan the second best superhero movie of all time. Is it too soon to give it that honor?
- If the Collider Top 50 Superhero Movie list was assembled after the release of Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League, where might they have been placed?
- What movie have you seen the most in theaters and how many times did you see it?
- In honor of the Super Bowl, what movie characters would you choose to have on your football team?
- Would you rather see a sequel to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial or a Back to the Future reboot?
- What is the biggest Oscar snub of all time?
- What is one thing you love about film and one thing you hate about film?
- What are your top five favorite theatrically released non-Disney animated movies?