Movie Talk: Could ‘Black Panther’ Give ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ a Boost at the Box Office?

by      February 8, 2018

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha and Mark Reilly answer your Twitter questions which cover the following:

  • If Black Panther is able to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, would it be more likely that Avengers: Infinity War will break the all-time record for an opening weekend?
  • If you could take a movie franchise and write a sports movie using those characters, what franchise would you use and what sport would it be?
  • The Collider Top 50 Superhero Movie series named Logan the second best superhero movie of all time. Is it too soon to give it that honor?
  • If the Collider Top 50 Superhero Movie list was assembled after the release of Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League, where might they have been placed?
  • What movie have you seen the most in theaters and how many times did you see it?
  • In honor of the Super Bowl, what movie characters would you choose to have on your football team?
  • What is the biggest Oscar snub of all time?
  • What is one thing you love about film and one thing you hate about film?
  • What are your top five favorite theatrically released non-Disney animated movies?
