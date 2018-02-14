Movie Talk: ‘Black Panther’ Opening Weekend Box Office Predictions Climb to $170 Million

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp, and Nick Scarpino discuss the following:
- Variety is reporting that Black Panther‘s box office estimates have risen to $170 million in North America, which would make it the biggest domestic debut for an MCU origin film.
- THR reports that NBA star LeBron James is producing a reboot of House Party. Atlanta’s Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori will pen the screenplay.
- Switch the Script: Mark Ellis presents an alternate ending to Terminator 2: Judgment Day. In the year 2029, Sarah Connor is a happy grandmother and her son John is a senator. Everyone lives happily ever after.
- Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema released a new Rampage trailer starring Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
- Deadline is reporting that Melissa McCarthy is finalizing a deal to star with Tiffany Haddish in The Kitchen from New Line Cinema and DC Entertainment.
- Paramount and Platinum Dunes released a new trailer for A Quiet Place starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.
