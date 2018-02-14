Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: ‘Black Panther’ Opening Weekend Box Office Predictions Climb to $170 Million

by      February 14, 2018

0

 

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp, and Nick Scarpino discuss the following:

  • Variety is reporting that Black Panther‘s box office estimates have risen to $170 million in North America, which would make it the biggest domestic debut for an MCU origin film.
  • THR reports that NBA star LeBron James is producing a reboot of House  Party. Atlanta’s Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori will pen the screenplay.
  • Switch the Script: Mark Ellis presents an alternate ending to Terminator 2: Judgment Day. In the year 2029, Sarah Connor is a happy grandmother and her son John is a senator. Everyone lives happily ever after.
  • Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema released a new Rampage trailer starring Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
  • Deadline is reporting that Melissa McCarthy is finalizing a deal to star with Tiffany Haddish in The Kitchen from New Line Cinema and DC Entertainment.
  • Paramount and Platinum Dunes released a new trailer for A Quiet Place starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.
  • Live Twitter Questions
rampage-movie-dwayne-johnson

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Watch Now
Previous Article
Maisie Williams on Aardman Animation’s ‘Early Man’, ‘Departures’ and ‘The New Mutants’
Next Article
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Game Night’ Screening With Q&A
Tags

Latest News