‘Black Panther’ Continues Quest to Assemble History’s Best Movie Cast, Adds Sterling K. Brown

Black Panther‘s casting genius just doesn’t quit. Creed helmer Ryan Coogler is expected to roll into production on his Marvel debut any day now, and it’s been a joy watching him assemble the pieces of his outstanding ensemble in the months leading up to it. The latest addition is the Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated star of The People v. O.J. Simpson Sterling K. Brown, who Marvel confirms will take on the role of N’Jobu, “a figure from T’Challa aka Black Panther’s past.”

Here’s a breakdown of the first-rate cast Coogler has put together so far. In addition to Chadwick Boseman, who made his impressive debut as the titular Wakandan king, spiritual figure, and superhero in Civil War, Black Panther has also lined up Michael B. Jordan as the villainous Killmonger, Lupita Nyong’o as the Wakandan warrior Nakia, Angela Bassett as as T’Challa’s mother, Romonda, and Winston Duke as a key villain M’Baka, nee “Man-Ape”. Other recent additions include Forest Whitaker as Zuri, an elder statesman of Wakanda. Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead) and the return of Andy Serkis as Age of Ultron’s low-tier baddie Ulysses Claw and Captain America: Civil War standout Florence Kasumba as a member of T’Challa’s personal guard, the Dora Milaje.

At this point, the only threat is too much of a good thing, considering that’s an awful lot of characters and villains, but Coogler’s first two films have demonstrated nothing but sound narrative command and Marvel has cast the best of the best, even down to the thankless bit parts (Frank Grillo’s Crossbones, Enver Gjokaj as a one-line cop, Amy Landecker as a random nurse and Scott Adkins as the floating stooge in Doctor Strange, etc).

Black Panther is scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 16, 2018. For more of the latest news, check out the links below.