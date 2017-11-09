New ‘Black Panther’ Character Posters Celebrate the Beautiful Cast and Costumes

Ryan Coogler‘s Black Panther is going to start the 2018 movie season off in a huge way for Marvel Studios. One of the many superlatives that’s bound to arrive in discussions of Black Panther is the costume work of two-time Oscar nominee Ruth E. Carter. Her artistry is on display in a collection of new character posters that show off the beautiful cast in their beautiful clothing. You’re gonna need to up your cosplay game for this one.
Featured in the new character posters are Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa, Angela Bassett as his(step)mother Ramonda, Letitia Wright as his sister Shuri, Forest Whitaker as his advisor Zuri, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira as Dora Milaje members Nakia and Okoye respectively, and Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue. Newly added posters include Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Winston Duke as M’Baku.
Also starring Sterling K. Brown, and John Kani, Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.
Check them out below, following the film’s official synopsis:
Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.