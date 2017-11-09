New ‘Black Panther’ Character Posters Celebrate the Beautiful Cast and Costumes

0

Ryan Coogler‘s Black Panther is going to start the 2018 movie season off in a huge way for Marvel Studios. One of the many superlatives that’s bound to arrive in discussions of Black Panther is the costume work of two-time Oscar nominee Ruth E. Carter. Her artistry is on display in a collection of new character posters that show off the beautiful cast in their beautiful clothing. You’re gonna need to up your cosplay game for this one.

Featured in the new character posters are Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa, Angela Bassett as his(step)mother Ramonda, Letitia Wright as his sister Shuri, Forest Whitaker as his advisor Zuri, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira as Dora Milaje members Nakia and Okoye respectively, and Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue. Newly added posters include Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Winston Duke as M’Baku.

Also starring Sterling K. Brown, and John Kani, Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Check them out below, following the film’s official synopsis: