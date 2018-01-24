First ‘Black Panther’ Clip Explains the Dynamic Powers of T’Challa’s Suit

0

Recently, a somewhat spoilery Black Panther clip was featured on The Ellen Show. Today, the full clip has been revealed a long with a lot more context as to what exactly is going on. It’s still spoilery if you want to go into the movie as fresh as possible, so I’d advise skipping it altogether if that bothers you. For everyone else, the clip, which you can watch in its entirety below, reveals quite a bit about the powers of T’Challa’s suit, Wakandan technology, and just how smart Shuri (Letitia Wright) really is.

By way of setup, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) finds himself attempting to chase down some thugs. The problem is that they’re in a car and heavily armed, and he’s on foot with only his Black Panther costume. The odds are, perhaps unsurprisingly, in the Wakandan’s favor. To find out why, you’ll have to check out the clip, or watch Ryan Coogler‘s Black Panther in theaters on February 16th.

Check out the full clip below:

Okay, so a little more explanation here. First of all, we finally get some context for that car-jumping/landing scene we’ve see so much of in the marketing. Secondly, we get a look at Shuri’s lab (which looks absolutely awesome). Shuri’s the head of Wakandan Design Group, the smartest folks in the nation who use their mastery of vibranium in all sorts of new, cutting-edge applications. (It’s worth mentioning that Shuri has been described as the smartest person in the MCU, if not the world, smarter even than Tony Stark. Yeah!)

The trick here is that Black Panther’s suit has a fine layer of vibranium micromesh woven into it which allows absorption and negation of kinetic energy from projectiles and falls. More than just making him bulletproof (and … fall-proof?), Black Panther can absorb all of this spent energy, collect it, and redirect it, explaining how he’s able to flip the car with a concentrated energy blast. It also explains how he can survive that blast and land like a cat atop the speeding car without trouble. (Also worth noting, how cool is that hologram technology that lets Shuri remote-pilot T’Challa’s Lexus?) This short scene is just a hint of what we’re going to see in Black Panther and I can’t wait to see more!

