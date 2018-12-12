Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Score SAG Nominations

by      December 12, 2018

0

On this episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:

  • Variety reports that Rami Malek was being eyed to play a villain in Bond 25 before scheduling issues got in the way.
  • Disney sent out a press release announcing the voice cast for Pixar’s upcoming Onward movie and it includes Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more.
bohemian-rhapsody-rami-malek

Image via 20th Century Fox

Related Content
Previous Article
Composer Nitin Sawhney on Going from 'Mowgli' to 'Breathe' and Back Again…
Next Article
'Mortal Engines’: Robert Sheehan & Leila George Take the Sneeze Challenge During…
Tags

Latest News

Close