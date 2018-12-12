Movie Talk: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Score SAG Nominations

On this episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:
- Variety reports that Rami Malek was being eyed to play a villain in Bond 25 before scheduling issues got in the way.
- SAG Nominations reveal that the casts of Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody are up for Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture.
- Disney sent out a press release announcing the voice cast for Pixar’s upcoming Onward movie and it includes Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more.
- Focus Features and Participant Media released a new Captive State trailer from Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt.
- THR reports that budgetary concerns have forced the shut down of Aaron Sorkin‘s Trial of the Chicago 7.