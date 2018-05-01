‘Black Panther’ Deleted Scene Puts the Spotlight on Danai Gurira and Daniel Kaluuya

0

The Marvel machine is always a-moving! Which means that while Avengers: Infinity War is currently cleaning up at the box office worldwide, Marvel Studios is about to drop their last hit, the record-shattering Black Panther, on home video. You know, just to get you that MCU fix until the next one lands in theaters. Ahead of the film’s digital release next week, Marvel (via USA Today) has unveiled the first deleted scene from the film along with a bit of commentary from director Ryan Coogler.

The scene in question centers on the marriage between Danai Gurira‘s scene-stealing fan favorite Okoye and T’Challa’s right-hand-man M’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya), who find themselves at odds when Michael B. Jordan‘s big bad, Killmonger, comes calling in Wakanda to claim the throne. As a dedicated general of the Dora Milaje, naturally, Okoye has some beef with the way M’Kabi turned allegiance so easily, but there’s also a sweet not underlying their disagreement that adds a little more depth to their relationship. “I was incredibly proud of as a director but didn’t work inside of the confines of our film,” Coogler explains and while the moment would have made their finale showdown a bit more powerful, but it’s easy enough to see why it ended up on the cutting room floor.

Black Panther will be available digitally on May 8th through Digital HD, 4k Ultra HD, and Movies Anywhere, and it’ll hit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 15th. Check out the deleted scene below, followed by the full list of bonus features for the Black Panther Blu-ray and the full cover art.