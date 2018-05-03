‘Black Panther’ Deleted Scene Shares a Father-Son Bonding Moment with Young T’Challa

0

With Black Panther‘s home video release just around the corner, Marvel has dropped two new deleted scenes from Ryan Coogler‘s critically-acclaimed box office smash. Earlier this week, we got a look at a deleted scene that put the spotlight on the relationship between Danai Gurira‘s Okoye and Daniel Kaluuya‘s W’Kabi, but the new clip is all about Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa (though you see the young version of him in this clip,) his father T’Chaka, and the burden of being a good king.

Titled “Voices From the Past,” the clip comes from Yahoo and was originally meant to come after Black Panther’s opening flashback as a counter point of view to those tragic inciting moments. The scene sets up T’Challa’s love and admiration for his father, as well as T’Chaka’s grief about his ill-fated conflict with his brother. There’s even a sweet moment between young T’Challa and Nakia. Aw.

Black Panther will be available digitally on May 8th through Digital HD, 4k Ultra HD, and Movies Anywhere, and it’ll hit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 15th. Check out the deleted scenes below, followed by the full list of bonus features for the Black Panther Blu-ray and the full cover art.

BONUS MATERIAL (may vary by retailer):

Blu-ray:

Director’s Intro

From Page to Screen: A Roundtable Discussion -Delve into the film’s making

Crowning of a New King – Explore the world of “Black Panther” in all its color and complexity

The Warriors Within – Get to know Wakanda’s women and the actors who portray them

The Hidden Kingdom Revealed – Wakanda’s diverse people

Wakanda Revealed: Exploring the Technology

Deleted Scenes:
- Meet and Greet
- Okoye And W'Kabi Discuss the Future of Wakanda
- T'Challa Remembers His Father
- Voices from the Past
- Gag Reel
- Exclusive Sneak Peek at "Ant-Man and The Wasp"
- Marvel Studios the First Ten Years: Connecting the Universe
- Director's Commentary



Digital Exclusives:

o In World Wakanda Tourism Ads